The mysterious meme coin sponsoring top-flight European football clubs

The Italian financial conduct authority, Consob, has raised alarm over “the high risks associated with operations in crypto-assets”. A spokesperson for the supervisory body told IrpiMedia that “the issue is being looked at by our offices and we can only recommend investors the utmost caution, given the extremely high risks in which they may incur.”

Last July Consob issued a warning against Binance, a crypto exchange, specifying that the companies of the group “are not authorised to provide investment services and activities in Italy”. Binance has been the main sponsor of Lazio since October.

Authorities have stepped in elsewhere in Europe: on 21st December 2021, the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (Asa) banned two advertisements for the purchase of Arsenal fan tokens offered by Socios. Similarly to Floki, fan tokens are risky financial assets based on blockchain technology and tradable using other cryptocurrencies. The ASA ruling warned future ads “must not trivialise investment in crypto assets” or “irresponsibly take advantage of consumers’ lack of experience or credulity by not making clear that capital gains tax could be due on cryptoasset profits”.

Over the last few months, Floki Inu has launched an unprecedented marketing campaign in the crypto world. In addition to Napoli, other historic European clubs such as Bayer Leverkusen, Spartak Moscow, Fenerbahce and Twente have signed commercial agreements with the cryptocurrency. British boxer Tyson Fury posted a promotional video on his Instagram page in which he described himself as “proud to be a Viking Floki.”

The high-level endorsements have contributed, at least on paper, to create an aura of legitimacy around Floki Inu. The cryptocurrency boasts over 370,000 holders and a market cap of roughly $900 million (as of January 4th). But what is Floki really offering? One of the projects they promise to develop will be called “Valhalla”, a metaverse game built around the Viking traditions where it will be possible to buy and exchange Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

“We understand how big of an issue unemployment is all over the world”, Floki says on its website, “and the FLOKI P2E NFT game will solve this problem by helping many people to make a living through P2E gaming”. The cryptocurrency also touted the creation of Floki Inuversity, which its creators promise will be “the premier cryptocurrency education platform”.

Finally, the company is active in charitable activities by supporting the creation of primary schools in Ghana, Guatemala and Laos, as confirmed to IrpiMedia by the NGO Pencils of Promise.