The battle of East Rome. How organised crime targeted the Centocelle neighbourhood

Criminal infiltration

«The fires may be the result of an attempt by a criminal organisation to take control of the area», says Ilaria Meli, adjunct professor of international strategies for combating organised crime at the Statale University of Milan, «and right now, the resurgence of tensions in the eastern areas of Torpignattara and Centocelle is a sign that organised criminal groups need to restore the balance that was lost with the major busts of the past few years, and re-establish control of drug-dealing spots».

As early as 2017, two investigations by the district anti-Mafia prosecutor (DDA), called Babylon 1 and 2, had tackled the issue of Mafia infiltration in Roman clubs, with 46 businesses seized in central Rome that had belonged to Camorra clans and to groups affiliated to the ‘Ndrangheta. The common tactic was to use the proceeds of illegal activities to buy premises located in highly profitable neighbourhoods (such as Rome’s nightlife areas), where money could then be laundered without arousing too much suspicion.

To the east of the capital, one of the most pervasive groups, especially in the Tor Bella Monaca area, is the Casamonica family, which has gained control over the territory through intimidation tactics and brute violence. However, «even though the Casamonicas are a major player in Roman organised crime, if we are talking about those who control the biggest illicit funds in Rome, then we are talking about the Camorra and ‘Ndrangheta», Meli continues. The latest investigations by the DDA in October 2022 shed light on some of the goings-on in the east of the capital, unveiling a ‘Ndrangheta locale led by the Alvaro-Carzo families that operated mainly along Via Tuscolana. One of the main differences between the Roman mafia groups and those of the Camorra and ‘Ndrangheta is that «the Roman groups are small, so when you take out the leader, they are weakened. The ‘Ndrangheta is another matter».

In this context, Centocelle represents an area of great interest for organised crime, especially since the opening of the new C underground line, with three stations in the neighbourhood alone. Since 2015, there has been an exponential increase in the number of businesses, and a corresponding greater interest from Mafia organisations in getting a foothold. In such a context, the criminal economy is ready to invest in the neighbourhoods and satisfy the demand for drugs. Several witnesses in Centocelle spoke of businesses that were constantly changing hands, even in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, not exactly an ideal time for investments. In addition, those familiar with the streets of Centocelle spoke of systematic drug dealing inside some of the establishments in the neighbourhood’s nightlife hotspots. This is when IrpiMedia, with support from the Transcrime research institute, decided to carry out an analysis of the commercial establishments in the area, in an attempt to map the infiltration of organised crime.

Figures and inner workings of crime in Centocelle

The analysis that we are describing represents the results of 14 months of research (conducted with a methodology that will be explained below) and has allowed us to identify many of the businesses involved. However, IrpiMedia cannot assume the role of the authorities in verifying the data collected by analysing bank transactions and other confidential information. Therefore, the analysis in itself cannot be regarded as conclusive evidence. Given the lack of official investigations, we have chosen not to name the establishments that were identified.

For this analysis, we collected data on 255 businesses located in the Centocelle-Alessandrino area. Using news items, court filings and reports collected among the neighbourhood’s residents, our initial list was gradually whittled down.