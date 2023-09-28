Drones on the frontlines

«Unlike modern military drones, which are very expensive and large devices, commercial drones are low in price and have a small mass, which makes them undetectable by radar», Ivan Zaccagnini, a doctoral student at LUISS University and the Vrije Universiteit in Brussels, and the author of several articles on the use of drones in conflict areas, explained to IrpiMedia.

«Although the same name is generally used for both types, a clear distinction must be made between room-sized military units that cost millions of dollars each, and the more innocuous commercial drones. The latter are much smaller and cheaper devices that can be deployed in large numbers for little overall expense. And even if they do not constitute a revolution, they have a multiplier effect on the forces already in the field. Ultimately, it is difficult to imagine that the use of civilian drones could decide the outcome of a battle, but their use certainly has a psychological effect both on the opposing forces and the observers».

Successful operations carried out with drones are easier to share on social media, which has the dual effect of uniting those who support the Ukrainian cause and intimidating the Russian enemy.

An army of volunteers

Liuba Shypovych is dressed as a soldier and knows the Ukrainian army as if she were part of it. And yet she is not. She is the co-founder of two humanitarian organisations supporting the war effort in her country, Ukraine. The first is called Razom and is based in the United States, where Shypovych has lived for years. «Eight years ago – she explained at a meeting with journalists in Kyiv organised by the n-ost foundation in May – the organisation was most focused on providing [in] humanitarian aid to Ukraine, educational, cultural projects support, medical education and so on».

Those were the years after the invasion of Crimea, with the Donbass region as the hotspot. It was the beginning of the first phase of the war, a low-intensity one. Then came the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022: «We realised that we could not focus on humanitarian aid, but had to help the troops, because in 2022 it was not yet a professional army. It was made up of ordinary people like all of us, who were trying to defend their country». Dignitas, Shypovych’s second foundation after Razom, was then established with the aim of delivering «dignity to men and women who defend Ukraine on the battlefield», their website reads.

In addition to purchasing drones, Dignitas trains drone operators. «We have trained around 50,000 people in the use of civilian technologies in wartime: drones, radar, smartphones, tablets», Shypovych added. Working directly with a national army, even one made largely of volunteers, is a difficult choice for an NGO: «We are living through the biggest war since WW2, and I don’t think any country is capable of resisting Russia on its own», she explained. «Russia has a population eight to ten times larger than Ukraine; economically and militarily, it is more powerful. […] If there were no civilians ready to take up arms voluntarily, to move to provide the army with tactical medicine [emergency medical assistance], communication tools and even weapons, we would not have been able to resist. We can all testify that at the beginning of this full-scale invasion, no European country was ready for a war of this size».

There are several entities like Dignitas in Ukraine. Come Back Alive and Serhii Prytula Foundation also participated in the meeting, representing the sector. They call themselves charities, a concept that in Western countries is also often linked to non-governmental organisations. Since February 2022, Ukrainian charities have been collecting equipment and providing training for those at the front. While Dignitas has focused only on civilian technology that can be repurposed for war, other foundations have made different choices.