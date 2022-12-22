How Italy built Libya’s maritime forces

Support to the GACS and the Coast Guard

Both the GACS and the LCG have «limited operational capacities», according to the EUBAM Libya Strategic Review 2021, a confidential document. The GACS is a police force that, until 2019, had a mandate to operate strictly within Libyan territorial waters. In 2021, it participated in 14 rescue operations at sea, and was part of an ongoing joint pilot project with Frontex and the Italian Ministry of Interior with the purpose of increasing GACS operational capacity to conduct search and rescue operations.

The goal is to include it in a monitoring system of sea borders wherein the GACS can exchange information with other European border police forces. This is not limited to immigration: the GACS is also expected to help intercept fishing vessels and cargo ships carrying contraband or weapons or fishing without a permit. Italy has supplied the GACS, and provided maintenance for a total of 7 patrol boats from 28 to 35 metres, plus another 20 vessels from 9 to 12 metres, to the tune of more than 9 million euros.

A GACS promotional video released on YouTube on June 8th shows the patrol boats supplied by Italy, including their interiors: the logos of Cantiere Navale Vittoria, the monitors, the electronic compasses, the Furuno satellite compasses, the navigation systems. Everything has been supplied to Libya through contracts issued by Italy’s Police and Guardia di Finanza. In the video, GACS director Al-Bashir Bannour says: «We thank our Italian partners for supporting us over the years with construction, supplying of replacement parts, maintenance and the training of workers».

The video makes Europe’s dependence on the Libyan maritime forces extremely clear: «According to official estimates, the number of migrants have doubled», the narrator says, «and the GACS does not have the strength to curb the influx, but it can fight the human traffickers». Later, the narrator explains that a lack of vessels «limits the effectiveness of the coastal security forces», adding: «The Ministry of Interior hopes that these new boats will bolster the capacity of crews», thanks to «new instruments» and «propulsion systems to assist ships on the high seas».

The LCG, on the other hand, is the maritime force that lies within the responsibility of the Ministry of Defence, together with the Navy. According to the report on LCG and Navy capability monitoring from Operation IRINI (the touchpoint for both training and the exchange of information among military), the LCG and the Navy have 26 vessels, 17 of which were supplied or repaired by Italy. The overall expenditure from 2018 until now, including funds to be used over 2022, is over 3 million euro. The patrol boats Ubari, Ras Al Jadar, and Sabratha, part of the Libyan fleet, have been involved in stand-offs with NGOs or incidents of violence on migrants.