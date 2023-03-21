Surveillance tech and export licenses: a match made in Europe

The aftermath of the Area investigation

The dismissal, after five years of investigation, has left both human rights associations and activists – due to the impossibility of identifying the end-user of the technology – and the company – due to a lengthy trial that only after confirmed the initial position – unsatisfied in many respects.

The closing of the case, however, still provides an opportunity to reflect on the issue of exports nodes. On the one hand, there is the question of the “end-user”: the danger of a technology depends in part on who will use it. The paperwork to apply for export license includes a document where this must be stated by law, but as IrpiMedia has already written, this was not always the case. Both the organisations filing the lawsuits and the investigators who then open the files often assume that the export license does not actually state who will use the technology. In the case of Syria and Area, some witnesses (who were Area employees at the time) had indicated the presence of a person connected to the Syrian secret services, the suspected users of the technology. This person, referred to as Firas, was never identified by the prosecutor.

On the other hand, even if a ‘suspicious’ end-user were identified, the company would have to be found responsible for the possible use of the technology to repress dissidents or journalists. Especially since government agencies are involved.

In the present case, Area, for its part, proved during the investigation that it had taken all the necessary steps to obtain the export license, even at a time when it was not required. Even today, Area claims to be insolvent to an Italian bank that had provided the funding for the project in Syria, which was never carried out.

«We would like as much clarity as possible», explains Formenti. «We would like to have a list of technologies that are classified with great care and with as much flexibility in dynamically adapting to technological and geopolitical evolution. We are extremely open». Currently, according to Area, there are contradictions in some cases. For example, licenses do not apply in the same way to two technologies that communicate with each other, such as the system that duplicates the traffic of telephone operators (so-called mediation systems) and the monitoring systems installed at public prosecutors’ offices where this data is recorded and analysed. The former are not subject to export authorisation while the latter are.

This discrepancy «tends to tilt the playing field: if you are a company dealing with mediation systems, you have much more wiggle room», says Formenti. According to the Area founder, more precise guidelines would also be needed at least at the European level with regard to which countries and entities companies are allowed to work with. Then there would be a need for ‘an independent control body, such as observers during elections’ that would periodically verify compliance with the license. On the composition of this body, there would be several avenues: third parties such as those that already exist and consult on the issuing of licensing, or better still, «subjects that would have a form of institutional accreditation», Formenti explained. A sort of single supranational body for all countries.

Currently, there are European countries that facilitate the export of surveillance technologies. This emerges from the November 2022 report published by the Committee mandated by the European Parliament to investigate the use of surveillance spyware, the PEGA Committee. There is no agreement on what choices should be made in order to control exports. The problem that Formenti himself notes here is also the willingness of governments and agencies to make their use of certain technologies transparent. In the absence of precise restrictions, individual firms are free to decide who it is appropriate to do business with based on their own criteria, outside of international standards.