Food factories

T

he tables, the service, the smells wafting from the kitchen and the orders: if there is one thing that Italians haven’t been able to give up even during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is going to restaurants. This quintessentially Italian habit starts with the ingredients and ends with the preparation of the food. According to estimates by the Italian Federation of Public Establishments for 2020, there are 188,631 restaurants in Italy, mainly in Lombardy and Lazio. In 2020, just over 9,000 restaurant businesses opened their doors to customers who decided to eat out between Covid waves, but as many as 22,000 closed down for good.

Between the Covid-19 pandemic and the government-imposed lockdowns that lasted well beyond the spring of 2021, the food service industry has undergone major changes in a short space of time. Walking through the streets of Milan for the past few months, one comes across more and more small establishments on street corners, often in the city centre or just outside, blending into the urban jungle. Couriers pull up to their (often unmarked) windows, especially during lunch and dinner hours. They approach the glass, checking on the orders they have come to collecting, then wait. It’s difficult to say for how long. It may depend on the owners, who start cooking the food just as the drivers appear because they were not sure when they would arrive, or on the digital platforms, which do not notify of the driver’s departure. When everything aligns, a hand reaches out of the window to deliver the package.