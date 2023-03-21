Predator scandal: the European surveillance market is a black hole

In 2022, several websites and Twitter accounts shared documents about an agreement between Intellexa and an unspecified government. According to Haaretz , the firm provides a three-part service: the first is the hacking technology, with the ability to spy on 10 live targets at the same time; the second part is a software, called Nova Platform, capable of bringing all the data together; the third part, Haaretz continues, involves the sale of support and project management services (including “technical, operational and methodological support”), something that is not allowed under Israeli law. They can market technologies, in fact, and not services. The complete package is sold at a price of $8 million.

In July 2022, Sophie in ‘t Veld sent a letter to the CEO of Intellexa on behalf of the PEGA Committee, seeking clarification about the corporate structure and the legal status of the company. A spokesperson for the MEP confirmed to IrpiMedia that no reply has been received so far. In the meantime, we learned that Europol has asked five European countries whether further investigations have been launched into the Pegasus and Predator software.

Loopholes in the European market



This is not the first time a foreign surveillance company has managed to enter the European market through the front door despite existing regulations. Intellexa is an Israeli alliance, but uses its affiliates in Cyprus and Greece to gain a foothold in Europe. So does the Israeli NSO, which relies on affiliated companies based in EU countries. One of the keys to the European market for NSO was Circles, founded by Dilian.

In the e-mails stolen from Hacking Team and published by WikiLeaks, a small start-up company claims to offer services similar to those of Circles; the start-up, modelled on Dilian’s company, is also considering where to set up its headquarters. The email reads: «Circles and other open theirs in countries like Bulgaria when the founders are of course not from Bulgaria so sales approval to Gov’s are easier from regulations point of view». In other words, they are taking advantage of the fact that Bulgaria is in the European Union: for the export of surveillance technology within EU countries, the regulation only requires approval for specific products, largely unrelated to digital surveillance technology.

In 2019, Bulgarian and Cypriot authorities denied having granted export licenses to NSO, after receiving a request for clarification from the digital rights organisation Access Now. The NSO Group closed the Cyprus offices of Circles in 2020, according to a report by Vice, which spoke with two former employees.

In a hearing, NSO explained to the PEGA Committee that 12 EU countries use a total of 15 Pegasus systems (the list is still incomplete). Two European countries were previously NSO customers, but their contracts were terminated, allegedly for misuse of spyware. Yet in an interview in July 2021, Shalev Hulio, then CEO of NSO, stated that most of the company’s 45 customers came from Europe.

It is unclear whether the sale of these technologies has been authorised by the Israeli government, which is responsible for monitoring NSO, or whether the sales have come from other European countries. In the latter case, there would be no need to go through governmental approval.

Also benefiting from loopholes within the European system is an Italian company, RCS Lab, historically one of the official suppliers of wiretapping systems, according to a recent investigation by Lighthouse Reports and IrpiMedia. RCS Lab provides remote geolocation tools that exploit vulnerabilities in global phone networks, as well as spyware.

Greece is one of the markets where RCS Lab has expanded. According to the Greek newspaper Inside Story, the Italian company was awarded a contract worth €6.2 million to provide voice and data traffic monitoring for 1,100 mobile devices and 500 landlines. These specifications appear to be in line with the descriptions of Mito, a monitoring centre capable of collecting and analysing data from different sources, reads the product brochure that Lighthouse Reports shared with IrpiMedia: audio recordings of conversations and phone calls, internet traffic, data from social networks, emails, chats, and data extracted from devices. RCS clarified by email that «the “Predator” system has never been integrated into the Mito platform, nor has RCS Lab ever had direct experience or any knowledge of it».

However, RCS Lab also offers technologies for direct data collection. In another brochure, the company explains that it has telephone and internet traffic interception probes at its disposal that can support the surveillance of «hundreds of remote targets accessible simultaneously». These probes can capture phone traffic in addition to internet traffic. The technology is also capable of massively collecting internet traffic data and extracting metadata to separate and identify traffic generated by applications such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, Skype, or Telegram.

RCS did not provide any answers or clarifications regarding possible links with Krikel, and emphasised that exports of its products «can only be made to those countries to which the competent national authorities provide regular export authorisation».

However, Italy’s Foreign Ministry told IrpiMedia that «the export of dual-use items within the EU is free (with the exception of the nuclear sector), and therefore not subject to licensing by UAMA». UAMA is the Armaments Material Licensing Unit responsible for dual-use items. The lack of transparency in sales within the EU is not an isolated case: little is also known about the total number of export authorisations granted and the purchasing countries. A Freedom of Information request sent by IrpiMedia was rejected because an old regulation excludes UAMA activities from access to records. The refusal was also restated in the reply to a request for reconsideration submitted by IrpiMedia: issues of «security, national defence, the exercise of national sovereignty and the continuity and fairness of international relations» prevent the disclosure; in addition, according to the Ministry, the new European regulation approved in September 2021 on the export of dual-use technologies limits the autonomy of Member States favour of the Union: the Ministry sends its statistical data to the European Commission, which then produces an annual report on it.

Further proof, according to the ministry, is the fact that UAMA does not submit a public report to the Italian Parliament, as is the case for conventional armaments. Dual-use items, such as surveillance technology, are considered far more confidential than a military jet. The Ministry concluded its reply by saying that the existence of a report produced by the European Commission should be considered sufficient to prevent any transparency loopholes in this sector.

Lack of transparency in the new export regulation



In September 2022, the European Commission presented a report to the EU Parliament, summarising its activities regarding the implementation of a Union regime for the control of dual-use items in 2021, and including some aggregate data on licenses granted in 2020.

With the update to the European regulation governing the export of such products, coming into effect in September 2021, the EU has sought to introduce more requirements on the transparency for export licenses granted by individual Member States. In addition, broader categories such as cyber-surveillance technologies and biometric technologies have been included.

The new regulation also introduced a Dual Use Coordination Group (DUCG), chaired by a representative of the Commission and one from each Member State to monitor the application of export rules. The DUCG, reads the September report, collected information from European states on cyber-surveillance technologies exported in 2020. The data shows a sharp decline in licenses: from nearly 200 granted in 2017 to 39 in 2020. In the same period, the report says, 32 denials were issued for cyber-surveillance items. Unfortunately, the data is aggregated and not broken down for each European country, and information on destination countries is also missing.