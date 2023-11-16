Project Skye, the secret plan Melrose used to shut down a GKN plant in Florence

The secret plan to assess the future of GKN in Campi Bisenzio materialised within weeks of the outbreak of the pandemic. In February 2020, human resources management expert Alex Aceti was hired in Florence. On 14 February, Aceti received a letter in English, marked «Strictly Confidential». From the headquarters in the UK, the head of human resources wrote to Aceti, confirming their interest in hiring him. The letter already stated that for an initial period Aceti would work in Florence, but then he would no longer be needed and would have to take up another position in Europe. «Initially the role will be heavily focused on Florence but our commitment, based on a supposed good performance, is to assign you to another role in the European region during Q1 2021 [i.e. in the first quarter of 2021]». This is because, after that date, the existence of the Florence plant was already in doubt.

On the same day that Aceti’s employment was confirmed, a meeting took place between the company and the representatives of the Florentine factory workers. Representatives of the enterprises federation Confindustria and LabLaw, a law firm specialising in labour law, were present. The subject of the meeting was the future of the factory, and facing unions’ concerns, Marco Gelardi, the plant’s managing director, confirmed his commitment to the «development of the plant and to trying to protect employment». The unions, the report says, came out of the meeting satisfied. Concluding the confidential summary of the meeting, LabLaw’s consultants – who proved to be fully aware of the Skye project, unlike the workers – reassured the management that none of the points discussed committed the company: «No binding undertakings have been taken that could be considered in conflict or non consistent with ultimate aims of PJ [Project] Skye». At least since February 2020, therefore, GKN knew that it would at least consider a closure of Campi Bisenzio, laying off all the workers.

A few months after project Skye first appeared in internal documents, the newly hired HR manager, Alex Aceti, was also officially included in the secret plan. On 14 May 2020, GKN Automotive has Aceti sign a confidentiality agreement. «GKN Automotive proposes to involve you in a confidential project known as Project Skye. The existence of Project Skye is generally not known to other employees and must be kept strictly confidential», it said. The project came directly from GKN’s European top management, which was explicitly mentioned in the text of the agreement.

2020, a new layoff plan

In the meantime, between the first and second wave of the pandemic, the GKN group planned a global restructuring. The plan was called «Project Forest». Cutbacks were forecasted in both American and European plants. In Campi Bisenzio, a reduction of 50 workers was planned, 18 of them close to retirement, to be offered an early exit path, for a total of 307 workers to be laid off in five European plants. These are substantial numbers, but far from the dismissal of entire factories. It was the summer of 2020, one year before the “sudden” closure of the factory in Campi Bisenzio, and the company made no mention of plans for massive restructuring or closure. On the contrary, it continued to reassure the workers’ representatives. In an agreement with the trade unions in Florence, signed on 9 July 2020, it stated: «The company has in any case confirmed that it continues to be open to dialogue and discussion on the progress of the plant, reaffirming, once again, its willingness to work to favour the development of the site and the maintenance of employment»