Italian spyware on the international market

Among these is Innova, based in Trieste and a frequent supplier of Italian prosecutor’s offices. It was the only Italian firm at the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR), which was held in Abu Dhabi in October 2022. The exhibition connects regional government agencies with manufacturers from around the world, and was organised in cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police GHQ. The United Arab Emirates, however, is known for human rights violations, some of which facilitated by the use of digital surveillance technology, as in the case of an iPhone spyware that was used against hundreds of activists, foreign leaders and suspected terrorists, according to Reuters.

Innova’s foreign presence did not stop at ISNR. The company was also at ISS World Latin America, which took place in Panama in October 2022, and was among the sponsors of the September event of ISS World Asia Pacific 2022 in Singapore. These trade shows are not mere opportunities for display, but allow direct contact with members of intelligence agencies from various countries, law enforcement officials and government leaders or ministers.

In the past, journalistic investigations have tried to shed light on the darker side of such events. As Al Jazeera revealed in a 2017 investigation, negotiations involve not only million-dollar deals, but also illegal plans to supply embargoed countries, circumventing sanctions and export rules.

One of the participants at the Singapore event was another Italian firm that now seems determined to expand into the foreign market: Negg.

Headquartered in Rome and with a sister company registered in Amsterdam, Negg first came into the spotlight in 2018, thanks to a report by the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, which discovered and analysed a malware for Android that Negg had developed. Subsequently, a version of the same malware was also found for Apple devices. The spyware was linked to a number of bogus domains, some of them designed to simulate the web pages of Italian mobile phone operators such as Vodafone, tricking users into infecting their devices through a simple click.

Participating in the Singapore fair was a significant event, as Negg explained in a post on its website: «It is the first time that negg® decides to participate to [sic] such an important international event». One key motivator was to cultivate «the relationship with the Asian market», the company added.

Italy has certainly been present in the Asian Market for some time, as well as in the Arab world, a source with experience in the sector confirmed to IrpiMedia. This presence appears very solid, considering that Area SpA started a company in Oman in order to work with institutional clients in the country, as IrpiMedia reported in a previous article,

The dangers of spyware geopolitics

For the past few years, Israel’s NSO has been under scrutiny not only by European authorities, but also by US authorities: in November 2021, Washington sanctioned NSO by adding it to the Entity List, banning the export of any kind of hardware or software from the US to NSO. And in December 2022, the US Congress approved measures to mitigate threats related to the proliferation and use of foreign commercial spyware. The measures include a classified watchlist identifying foreign spyware companies that pose a risk to the US intelligence community.

The risks connected with the invasiveness of spyware are well understood by the United States, one of the countries at the forefront of online surveillance technology. This has been the case at least since 2013, when NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed US surveillance programmes capable of monitoring the online activities of anyone, including European government leaders. The United States even purchased and tested Pegasus in 2019, but fears of abuse prompted a decision that went against the interests of their historical ally, Israel. This triggered a reaction from the Israeli government, which immediately started lobbying Washington to backtrack.

For Israel, the export of surveillance technology is a geopolitical tool, as a New York Times investigation revealed, and is used to make political deals, build new business relationships, and gain international support. And now that the surveillance giant has been sidelined, Italy seems to have glimpsed an opportunity for further expansion. However, the export of these technologies remains a thorn in the side for the European Union: the existing regulations are insufficient, and Italy has already demonstrated a lack of transparency on these sales in the past.