Malea: an investigation into the ‘Ndrangheta groups between Calabria and Luxembourg

Most of what is currently known about the structure of the ‘Ndrangheta came from the discoveries made during the Crimine-Infinito trial. Although the ‘Ndrangheta is described as a unitary organisation in court rulings, it must be pointed out that the investigation focused on the structures of the organisation in the province of Reggio Calabria, «the “original ‘Ndrangheta” from the Aspromontane mountains, and the capital of the province”, researcher Anna Sergi explained in her essay La ‘Ndrangheta, part of a series on the Mafias published by Gazzetta dello Sport/Corriere della sera. Power structures in the organisation «are not exactly the same everywhere», even though, «especially outside the province, there appears to be a consistency and continuity in the manifestations and types of these structures, elsewhere in Calabria and beyond».

The basic unit of the ‘Ndrangheta is a family clan, which is called a ‘ndrina. Three or more ‘ndrine may constitute a locale, a territorial unit that may cover a neighbourhood, a village or a larger area. At the management level, a locale «exists as a support and territorial coordination mechanism between confederated ‘ndrine, to avoid conflicts, share burdens and protect families. For example, if someone is arrested, the locale pools money to support his family as needed: the so-called baciletta or bacinella», Anna Sergi explained. The locale has a capo-locale, also known as capo bastone, assisted by a lieutenant, known as mastro di giornata, acting as a spokesperson for the boss and coordinating communication between the società maggiore and società minore (“higher” and “lower society”). They are joined be a capo-crimine, who is in charge of planning and executing illegal activities, and a contabile (accountant), handling the finances.

The società maggiore is the coordinating command structure within a locale. It is usually a council of seven members who have reached at least the rank of santista. Its head, called the capo-società, is hierarchically just below the capo-locale, but in some locales the two ranks are assumed by the same person.

The bodies just above the locale are the mandamento and the Provincia. A mandamento unites several locali through liaison bosses; to date, there are three recognised mandamenti: one for Tyrrhenian side, one for the Ionic side and one central mandamento for the city of Reggio Calabria). The mandamenti are united in a higher, collegial ruling body, the Provincia, also known as the Crimine. This has been determined only for the province of Reggio Calabria, but «a similar, autonomous structure exists for the province of Crotone and probably (yet to be determined judicially) for the province of Vibo Valentia. A structure similar to a Crimine also exists in Canada, according to historical data. There are also crimine-like structures in Northern Italy», Sergi noted. In the territory of Reggio Calabria, each of the three mandamenti has a representative in the Provincia. The Provincia has its own distinct capo-crimine, who is not the head of all the ‘Ndrangheta bosses, but rather an super-coordinator for the territories, including those abroad. The Provincia oversees the general management of the ‘Ndrangheta, and can also be convened as a court of law for instances of misconduct.

Finally, the doti, or dowries, are the ranks of the individual clan members. A career track in the ‘Ndrangheta hinges on a combination of tradition of honour, and the possibility of that honour being recognised by peers. Consequently, several hierarchical ranks exist to recognise the member’s positions. The dowry is recognised, and then bestowed, by the Copiata (a sort of triumvirate consisting of the capo-locale, the capo-crimine and the contabile). Ranks in the società minore include picciotto, camorrista, and sgarrista. These are usually young members who start out doing criminal tasks for the ‘Ndrangheta – mostly basic dirty work. Over time, they can gain higher positions. The ranks of the società maggiore are – in hierarchical order: Santa, Vangelo (Gospel), trequartino, quartino, and padrino.

«The Santa (which until the 1980s was the highest rank) is a recognition that the person has interacted with the outside world successfully, and can continue to do so, especially in politics. In some places, there were also higher ranks such as associazione, croce, stella, crociata [society, cross, star, crusade], Garibaldi. Since the 1980s, there has been an inflation of doti: new ones keep appearing, probably also to confuse the authorities. The dowries are accompanied by affiliation rituals, part of the esoteric capital of the ‘Ndrangheta», Sergi wrote.